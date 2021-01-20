Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Short Interest Update

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICGUF opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. Intermediate Capital Group has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.