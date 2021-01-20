International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM opened at $129.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average of $122.61. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 97,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.