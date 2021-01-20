International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $49,105,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $21,741,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 892,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,232,000 after purchasing an additional 158,902 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 951.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 110,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 99,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 562,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE:IFF opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.