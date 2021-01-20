International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INSW. BTIG Research lowered International Seaways from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $491.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 961.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

