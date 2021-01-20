Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.93. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

