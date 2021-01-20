Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.28

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inventiva in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inventiva in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Inventiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,841,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Inventiva in the 3rd quarter worth $11,813,000.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

