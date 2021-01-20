Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 347,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04.

