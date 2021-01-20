Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Shares Up 0.3%

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30. 3,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.04.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DBV)

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

