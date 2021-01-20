Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $183.30

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $183.30 and last traded at $182.12, with a volume of 461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.35 and its 200-day moving average is $151.92.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTH. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTH)

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.