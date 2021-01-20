Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L) (LON:IVI) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.55

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L) (LON:IVI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L)’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON IVI traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 273 ($3.57). 48,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 180.59 ($2.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 308 ($4.02). The company has a market cap of £159.57 million and a PE ratio of -5.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 265.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 239.

Get Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L) alerts:

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L) Company Profile

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.