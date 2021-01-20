Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $828,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $66,875,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $333,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.41. 24,033,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,679,668. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $319.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

