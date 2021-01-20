Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) Trading 0.6% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.06 and last traded at $31.98. 4,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 6,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 21.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

