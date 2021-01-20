Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Entegris (ENTG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) in the last few weeks:

1/19/2021 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

1/18/2021 – Entegris had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

1/11/2021 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/8/2021 – Entegris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/1/2021 – Entegris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/14/2020 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $111.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.60.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. Entegris’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In related news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,338,000 after purchasing an additional 348,743 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 13.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 82,402 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

