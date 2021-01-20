Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (O2D)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR: O2D) in the last few weeks:

1/19/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) was given a new €2.30 ($2.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) was given a new €3.30 ($3.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) was given a new €3.20 ($3.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) was given a new €2.10 ($2.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) was given a new €2.30 ($2.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) was given a new €2.30 ($2.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) was given a new €2.20 ($2.59) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

ETR O2D opened at €2.27 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.34. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 52-week low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.97.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

