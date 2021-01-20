Investors Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,195 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 400% compared to the typical volume of 439 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

