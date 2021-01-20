Investors Buy High Volume of XP Put Options (NASDAQ:XP)

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 45,955 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,420% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,024 put options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Get XP alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of XP in the third quarter valued at $81,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of XP in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

XP traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $43.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,862. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.42. XP has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that XP will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.