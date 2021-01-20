Investors Financial Group LLC Invests $208,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 3,073.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,015,000 after acquiring an additional 588,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,998,000 after acquiring an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,305,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 481,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,098,000 after purchasing an additional 116,216 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

Eaton stock opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.19. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

