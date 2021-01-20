Investors Financial Group LLC Invests $248,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,817,000 after purchasing an additional 57,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after purchasing an additional 175,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,537 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,698,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $279,217,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. 140166 boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.01. The stock has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

