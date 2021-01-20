Investors Financial Group LLC Purchases 243 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $138.04 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75. The stock has a market cap of $420.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.84 and its 200-day moving average is $108.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

