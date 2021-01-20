Investors Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,218 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $163.04. The firm has a market cap of $428.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.