IOST Reaches Market Capitalization of $268.15 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. IOST has a total market cap of $268.15 million and approximately $250.22 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00057391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.11 or 0.00513636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00041310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,297.42 or 0.03805526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00013463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016123 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

