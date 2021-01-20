iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IQ. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of iQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.20 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $28.03.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth about $315,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 41.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 80.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

