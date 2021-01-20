Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.16, for a total value of $544,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $371,640.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $376,680.00.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $142.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -70.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $143.79.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,282,000 after acquiring an additional 624,040 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,077,000 after purchasing an additional 478,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 267,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,755,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

