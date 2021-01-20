iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,753,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $152.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.11. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $138.77 and a one year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

