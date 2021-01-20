iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $182,458,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,710,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,784,000 after acquiring an additional 392,685 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $16,692,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after buying an additional 281,642 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,912,000 after buying an additional 279,316 shares during the period.

ISTB opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54.

