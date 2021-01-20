iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lowered by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,687,601 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.06.

