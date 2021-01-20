iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sets New 12-Month High at $384.43

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $384.43 and last traded at $384.33, with a volume of 72858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $380.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

