iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.8% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,869,000 after buying an additional 92,204 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,613,000 after buying an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares during the period.

IJH traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,414. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $245.59.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

