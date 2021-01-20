iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.83 and its 200 day moving average is $202.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $245.59.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

