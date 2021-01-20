iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Acquired by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 22,168 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $96.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.48. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $96.60.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

