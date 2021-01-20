iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYY. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 41.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $96.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.48. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $96.60.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

