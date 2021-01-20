iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV) Trading 0% Higher

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV) shares traded up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.40 and last traded at $60.38. 28,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 11,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.35.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV) by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

