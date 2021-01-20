iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.39

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.39 and last traded at $64.39, with a volume of 4226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.49.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 554.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 40,788 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $815,000.

About iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.