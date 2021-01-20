iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 3.2% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

