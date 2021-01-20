iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390,098 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.7% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,893,000 after buying an additional 9,389,845 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $147,881,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 618.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,987,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

