iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $133.60

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.60 and last traded at $133.60, with a volume of 79504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.79.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.23.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.