iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Hits New 52-Week High at $295.22

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $295.22 and last traded at $295.22, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $290.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.91.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,471,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JKE)

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.