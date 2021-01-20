iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Holdings Raised by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 2.0% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,014.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

BATS:EFAV opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74.

