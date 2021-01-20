iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $55.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

