iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Lowered by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,318,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,492,000 after purchasing an additional 68,928 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.97. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

