iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,058 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $17,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,922,941 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.97.

