iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Position Boosted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $166.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.74. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

