iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Position Boosted by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,452.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $93.58. 1,030,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.10.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.