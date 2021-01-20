iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,274 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $21,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,743. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $216.71.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

