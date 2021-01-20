iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lessened by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 11.7% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $712,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 127.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $241.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $244.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.