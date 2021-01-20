iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Hits New 52-Week High at $229.87

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $229.87 and last traded at $229.85, with a volume of 389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $228.39.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.28.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 69,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,401,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,000.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.