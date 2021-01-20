iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.97. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.34.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

