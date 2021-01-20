iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD.TO) (TSE:XGD) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD.TO) (TSE:XGD) were up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.44 and last traded at C$19.24. Approximately 340,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 498,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

