IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) Shares Gap Down to $335.00

IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $335.00, but opened at $324.80. IWG plc (IWG.L) shares last traded at $331.60, with a volume of 2,546,596 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IWG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 239 ($3.12) price target on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 239 ($3.12) target price on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on IWG plc (IWG.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IWG plc (IWG.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 321.86 ($4.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 342.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 295.74. The company has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82.

In other news, insider Francois Pauly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.23), for a total transaction of £81,000 ($105,827.02).

IWG plc (IWG.L) Company Profile (LON:IWG)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

