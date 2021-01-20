J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Earnings Results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $148.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. 140166 upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.26.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

